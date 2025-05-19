Josh's Forecast: Continued clearing this afternoon and evening, but staying unseasonably cool

Frost Advisory from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

It took a while, but we finally had a chance to see the sun again this afternoon, as drier air returned to Western New York. The clearing trend will continue, but the cool air will stick around, with highs not out of the 50s.

The combination of clear sky, calm air, and some unusually cold air aloft will set the stage for some patchy frost tonight away from the lakes. Take measures to protect any sensitive vegetation that may have been already planted, with overnight lows by Tuesday morning near freezing in some inland locales.

The next weather maker will make its approach later Tuesday with the potential for an area wide rain Wednesday. Wednesday could be a real soaker! Showers will linger through the end of the week and into the start of the holiday weekend. Expect temperatures to remain some 10 degrees below the average.

MONDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear, chilly, 40s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, frosty spots, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

