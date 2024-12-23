Josh's Forecast: Cloudy with a few flurries by afternoon, followed by some light snow into tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures start to rise into Monday morning and will make their way toward freezing for the afternoon with increasing and thickening clouds. Western NY gets a fresh coating of snow tonight with a few inches of fresh fluff possible. As temperatures go above freezing Tuesday some rain may mix in before coming to an end. Any snow on the ground is what we'll have for Christmas!

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 32.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. Low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near freezing.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 30s.