Josh's Forecast: Cloudy today, with a few snow flurries mixed with a stray rain shower

Snow brushes and even the snow shovel will be needed this morning after 1 to 4 inches of snow in the overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The shot of snow we received last night into early this morning just about locks most of Western New York into an official White Christmas. As temperatures go above freezing today, some rain may mix in with the flakes before coming to an end.

From today through the end of the week, no big systems come through WNY making travel around town for Holiday Festivities easy as temperatures moderate through Friday into the lower 40s. It'll be much milder into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and unsettled weather moving back in with rain Sunday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. Low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near freezing.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 30s.

