Josh's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and relatively mild today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will toy with 50 degrees during the day today, thanks to milder southwesterly winds. Expect a wealth of cloud cover throughout the day, but nothing more than a widely scattered shower.

The weekend looks decent by November standards with Saturday being the cooler and brighter day, while Sunday will be milder, but cloudier, with a bit of light rain possible.

Looking down the road a bit, all indications suggest that some of the coldest air of the season will head south out of Canada in the days following Thanksgiving. It's still WAY too early to get into specifics about snowfall potentials, but we will certainly keep you posted.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clouding up, upper 40s.