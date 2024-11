Josh's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few showers Saturday, drying out on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Slow improvements are heading our way into the weekend with only a few showers possible Saturday and tops temps in the upper 40s. Expect plenty of dry time on Sunday with afternoon temps in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.