Josh's Forecast: Cloudy and muggy tonight, a few slow-moving thundery downpours are possible overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Later this evening some showers moving south to north approach into the overnight but end before day break Tuesday. Some may contain heavy downpours late tonight. Expect the humidity to last into mid-week with temperatures in the 80s and afternoon chances of scattered showers and t-storms along lake-breeze boundaries. Early scattered showers linger early Thursday with less humidity for the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 70s. All eyes on the weekend, turning hotter in the mid-upper 80s.
MONDAY
OVERNIGHT: A few showers, and a slow-moving thunderstorm, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy and warm, upper 60s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Shower/thunderstorm chance, north & south of Buffalo, near 80
THURSDAY
MORNING: Early shower, muggy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, near 80
FRIDAY
MORNING: Calm and cool, near 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant, near 80