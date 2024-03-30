Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Clouds will break for some sun for Easter Sunday

Temperatures will be at seasonable levels with highs into the upper 40s. Expect a dry Dyngus Day with some partial sun
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 17:19:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming partly sunny on Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. If you're up and out for early morning Easter services you may have a few flakes and cold temperatures near freezing. Dyngus Day Monday will likely remain dry for Buffalo with showers south and highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Showers, Near 50

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain, mid 40s

