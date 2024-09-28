Josh's Forecast: Clouds remain stubbornly in place for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The remnants of Helene continue to swirl to our southwest. Despite the cloud cover associated with the system, we will largely stay dry here in Western New York. Temperatures on Sunday will again climb into the middle 70s. Some partial clearing is likely later Sunday night. Monday brings a few breaks of sun, but with this system lurking to our south, a rogue shower cannot be ruled out. The lingering upper level circulation finally loosens its grip on the Ohio valley and becomes an open wave of Low pressure that will slowly pivot east across the Mid Atlantic Tuesday and then off the coast Tuesday night. Once this happens, sunshine will be on the increase. Above average highs can be expected to start the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers south, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.