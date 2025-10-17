Josh's Forecast: Clouds increase through the day, staying cool

Clouds will be on the increase across the area on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.
A warm front will move through the area early Saturday bringing a few showers to the region. The rain chance will be much higher Sunday afternoon with gustier winds as temperatures fall.
A prolonged stretch of unsettled weather arrives next week.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50
AFTERNOON: Breezy, milder, near 70
SUNDAY
MORNING: Increasing clouds, mild, near 60
AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, mild, lower 70s