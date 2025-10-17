Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Clouds increase through the day, staying cool

Frosty to start, but temperatures will again make their way into the 50s for highs
Clouds will be on the increase across the area on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warm front will move through the area early Saturday bringing a few showers to the region. The rain chance will be much higher Sunday afternoon with gustier winds as temperatures fall.

A prolonged stretch of unsettled weather arrives next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50
AFTERNOON: Breezy, milder, near 70

SUNDAY
MORNING: Increasing clouds, mild, near 60
AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, mild, lower 70s

