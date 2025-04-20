Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Clouds increase, showers and scattered thunderstorms arrive Monday

Mild south and southeasterly breezes will blow with temperatures making a run at 70 degrees
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dyngus day looks wet and warm and breezy with showers and t-storms possible around parade time but temperatures near 70. Cooler temperatures for the evening with a continued chance for scattered showers.

It will stay on the cool side Tuesday. Milder air returns mid-week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s
AFTERNOON: Showers, possible t-storms. breezy, milder, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, gusty cool breeze. Near 50

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

