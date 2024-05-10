Josh's Forecast: Clouds and widely scattered showers today, Northern Lights could be visible tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers into this afternoon. Skies will clear out a bit tonight and the northern lights could be visible from Western New York. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. At least 5 earth-directed coronal mass ejections were observed and are expected to arrive as early as midday today. The geomagnetic storm is expected to last through Sunday.

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

EVENING: Partial clearing, 50s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Brief shower, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Shower chance, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.