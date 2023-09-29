Josh's Forecast: Cloudier on Friday, but mild and largely dry outside of a widely scattered shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will pass through Western New York overnight, especially across the southern tier. Clouds will decrease as your Friday moves along with sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunny and warm this weekend with highs near 80 on Sunday. WNY is running 1" short in the rainfall department, as dry weather continues, and little rain is expected over the next 7 days.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

