Josh's Forecast: Cloudier on Friday, but mild and largely dry outside of a widely scattered shower

Expect seasonable and reasonable highs in the lower and middle 70s. It will warm up considerably over the weekend
Posted at 10:31 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 22:31:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will pass through Western New York overnight, especially across the southern tier. Clouds will decrease as your Friday moves along with sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunny and warm this weekend with highs near 80 on Sunday. WNY is running 1" short in the rainfall department, as dry weather continues, and little rain is expected over the next 7 days.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Spotty showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

