Josh's Forecast: Clear and chilly tonight with plenty of sun and milder air to start out the new week

And there are some "heavenly happenings" in the night sky tonight with a chance of seeing the Northern Lights!
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 24, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite that chill, the abundance of sunshine on Sunday was a real treat. We'll see more sunshine to start out the work and school week on Monday with milder breezes coming in out of the southeast. Keep an eye out both tonight and tomorrow night for the Northern Lights, given the solar flare that was emitted from the surface of the sun earlier on Sunday. The mild weather will stick around through the middle of the week until a cold frontal passage, which should trigger a few showers. Temperatures are back into the 40s for the end of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, mid 50s

