Josh's Forecast: Chilly to start but turning milder with ample sun for your Thursday

Fall is here, and so is the feel of fall, but warmer weather is waiting in the wings in time for the weekend
7 Weather 6am update, Thursday, October 2, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cooler air we're experiencing right now is short lived. Temperatures climb back to levels above average later in the week. In fact, Western New York will likely seeing temperatures back near 80 as we head into the weekend. The next chance for showers finally makes its approach by later Monday or Tuesday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Chilly start, mainly clear, low 40s (30s S Tier, patchy frost)
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY:
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80

