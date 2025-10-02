Josh's Forecast: Chilly to start but turning milder with ample sun for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cooler air we're experiencing right now is short lived. Temperatures climb back to levels above average later in the week. In fact, Western New York will likely seeing temperatures back near 80 as we head into the weekend. The next chance for showers finally makes its approach by later Monday or Tuesday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Chilly start, mainly clear, low 40s (30s S Tier, patchy frost)

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY:

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80

