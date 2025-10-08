Josh's Forecast: Changes for the cooler with a good supply of clear sky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler Wednesday weather for Western New York.

Frost Advisory Thursday morning for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will settle over the region through the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

EVENING: Mainly clear, 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, milder, mid 60s