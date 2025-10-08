Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Changes for the cooler with a good supply of clear sky

Turning frosty tonight in most spots away from the lakes
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, October 8, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler Wednesday weather for Western New York.

Frost Advisory Thursday morning for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will settle over the region through the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
EVENING: Mainly clear, 40s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s
AFTERNOON: Sunny, milder, mid 60s

