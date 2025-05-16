Josh's Forecast: Changes for the cooler, and still dodging some drops heading into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No weather woes whatsoever if you're heading out and about this Friday evening.

Clouds will increase overnight with showers and thundershowers developing toward Saturday morning. Strong winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Sctd. showers and thunder showers are likely for your Saturday. Winds will gust to near 30 miles per hour as well. If you plan on attending the Elmwood Village Porchfest, keep the rain gear handy. Fortunately, it does look like we'll see some dry time during the course of the afternoon.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s with a few scattered showers.

Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal for much of next week with temperatures for some not out the 50s through Thursday!

FRIDAY

EVENING: Mainly clear 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-showers, near 60

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, cool, near 40

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s