Josh's Forecast: Changeable skies, chilly breezes, and showers of rain and wet snow today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The bulk of the rain with this slow-moving storm system has fallen, and so, it appears as though the flood threat has diminished, allowing the National Weather Service to drop the Flood Watch for Western New York. That said, we're not out of the wet or wintry woods just yet. We'll see some sun this morning, but clouds will bubble up into the afternoon. As the wind shifts into the north, wet snow will move in from off of Lake Ontario late in the night and into Friday morning. The flakes will be of novelty value for Buffalo, mixing with a few rain showers, with little to no accumulation, but into the higher elevations, we could easily see a "sugary" 1-3" of wet snow by Friday morning on our hilltops. Improvements are in store heading into the weekend with at least some partial sun returning by Sunday. Eclipse Day will be a mild one, but as far as sky conditions are concerned, it's still a bit too early to make an exact call on cloud cover at the time of the total solar eclipse. Right now it's looking partly sunny with highs near 60. Stay tuned.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Variably cloudy, patchy fog, near 30
AFTERNOON: Few showers/flakes, near 40
SATURDAY
MORNING: Few snow showers, mid-30s
AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun, mid 40s
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sun & Clouds, low 30s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s
MONDAY
MORNING: Some clouds, mid 30s
AFTERNOON: Partial sun, mild, 60.