Josh's Forecast: Changeable skies, chilly breezes, and showers of rain and wet snow today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The bulk of the rain with this slow-moving storm system has fallen, and so, it appears as though the flood threat has diminished, allowing the National Weather Service to drop the Flood Watch for Western New York. That said, we're not out of the wet or wintry woods just yet. We'll see some sun this morning, but clouds will bubble up into the afternoon. As the wind shifts into the north, wet snow will move in from off of Lake Ontario late in the night and into Friday morning. The flakes will be of novelty value for Buffalo, mixing with a few rain showers, with little to no accumulation, but into the higher elevations, we could easily see a "sugary" 1-3" of wet snow by Friday morning on our hilltops. Improvements are in store heading into the weekend with at least some partial sun returning by Sunday. Eclipse Day will be a mild one, but as far as sky conditions are concerned, it's still a bit too early to make an exact call on cloud cover at the time of the total solar eclipse. Right now it's looking partly sunny with highs near 60. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Variably cloudy, patchy fog, near 30

AFTERNOON: Few showers/flakes, near 40

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers, mid-30s

AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun, mid 40s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partial sun, mild, 60.

