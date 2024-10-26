Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Bright, crisp, and cool with an ample amount of sunshine on Sunday

Frost to start the day away from the lake with parts of the Southern Tier reporting lows into the 20s
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect a hard, killing frost in many spots away from the lakes on Sunday. Despite that, we have a fine fall day ahead for Sunday with a sufficient amount of sunshine. Temperatures will still be a touch below the average. Milder air returns on the back side of High pressure next week. We may actually have one of the mildest Halloweens in Buffalo weather history!

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.Today's Forecast is...

