Josh's Forecast: Bright, crisp, and cool with an ample amount of sunshine on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect a hard, killing frost in many spots away from the lakes on Sunday. Despite that, we have a fine fall day ahead for Sunday with a sufficient amount of sunshine. Temperatures will still be a touch below the average. Milder air returns on the back side of High pressure next week. We may actually have one of the mildest Halloweens in Buffalo weather history!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.