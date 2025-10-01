Josh's Forecast: Bright, crisp, and cool for the first day of October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Right on cue, the start of October today brings some of the most fall like weather of the week. Temperatures won't make it past the mid-60s today but expect just about 100% of the possible brightsunshine again. It'll be a cool night Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the lower 40s and even some mid-30s across inland areas with the threat for patchy frost. Frost advisories go up for Cat. county and Alleghany county tonight. The cooler air is short lived, and temperatures climb back above normal later in the week. WNY could be topping out near 80 for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50

AFTERNOON: Sunny, cooler, mid 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Chilly start, mainly clear, low 40s (30s S Tier, patchy frost)

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s