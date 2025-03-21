Josh's Forecast: Bright, but blustery and sharply cooler for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab your sunglasses along with your heavier jacket this morning. Temperatures have taken quite the tumble!

It will be chilly but seasonable today with highs in the low 40s. It becomes unsettled into the weekend with scattered rain showers Saturday morning and even a few snow showers into the afternoon. Later on Sunday a chance of showers moves back into the region as temperatures hover near normal in the 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Scattered rain showers. low 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, gusty winds. mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.