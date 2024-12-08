Josh's Forecast: Breezy, but less harsh on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Turning breezy with partly sunny skies on Sunday and highs in the low to mid 40s. The next system that approaches will be mild and soggy with rain expected on Monday. Expect the mild air to stick around through Tuesday. Another area of Low pressure will make its approach with rain and wet snow Wednesday. Behind that storm system, it will turn colder once again with a renewed threat for some lake snow.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 40s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40

AFTERNOON: Light rain, upper 40s