Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Breezy and unseasonably mild with some passing showers today

Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with a gusty breeze
buffalo weather forecast
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mild, busy breezes will blow through the morning across Western New York ahead of a cold front. Winds will gust close to 35 mph. In addition to the breezes, we'll find some showers to start the day. The afternoon will largely be dry, albeit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the 60s during the day after flirting with 70 degrees before sunrise. It will turn more seasonable for the end of the week with skies clearing.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App