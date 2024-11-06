Josh's Forecast: Breezy and unseasonably mild with some passing showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mild, busy breezes will blow through the morning across Western New York ahead of a cold front. Winds will gust close to 35 mph. In addition to the breezes, we'll find some showers to start the day. The afternoon will largely be dry, albeit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the 60s during the day after flirting with 70 degrees before sunrise. It will turn more seasonable for the end of the week with skies clearing.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.