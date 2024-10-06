Josh's Forecast: Breezy, and mild with scattered showers and potentially strong thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A push of warmer air arrives Sunday. Southerly winds will be stiff with increasing clouds and showers and t-storms arriving in the afternoon/evening. Look for highs in the mid 70s. Much cooler weather will arrive next week. It'll feel a lot like fall with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and chilly nights in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sunny and mild. mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Showers/T-storms. Windy. upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Cool. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Chilly. Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds mixed, quite cool, mid 50s