Josh's Forecast: Breezy and mild with no shortage of sunshine for Sunday from hilltop to lakeshore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather in the country will be found right here in Western New York through early next week. Frosty spots away from the lakes as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 for Sunday. Expect ample sun and a bit of a breeze with temperatures in the 60s for the Bills vs Titans game. By early next week temperatures are well into the 70s, possibly through Wednesday, before a cold front arrives with showers later Wednesday night.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s, some 30s in the S. Tier

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, breezy, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, mid 70s

