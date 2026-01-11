Josh's Forecast: Blustery, with a few flakes for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter weather has returned to Western New York. It will stay on the blustery side tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures heading into Monday will be back to seasonable and reasonable levels with highs in the mid 30s. We'll briefly see the thermometer reach for 40 on Tuesday, as the next weather maker makes it's approach. That means a bit of a wintry mix, before sharply colder weather arrives for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, a flurry, blustery, mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.