Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Blustery, with a few flakes for Monday

Expect a seasonable, reasonable brand of chill with high temperatures in the upper 30s
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 6pm update, Sunday, January 11, 2026
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter weather has returned to Western New York. It will stay on the blustery side tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures heading into Monday will be back to seasonable and reasonable levels with highs in the mid 30s. We'll briefly see the thermometer reach for 40 on Tuesday, as the next weather maker makes it's approach. That means a bit of a wintry mix, before sharply colder weather arrives for the end of the week.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Mostly cloudy, a flurry, blustery, mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App