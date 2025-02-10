Josh's Forecast: Blustery & cold tonight into Monday, but the flakes should fade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A brief shot of arctic air comes in on Monday. It will be quiet, mid-week, but chilly. Another storm system arrives by Thursday with snow and a wintry mix, but once again, accumulations will be modest and manageable.
SUNDAY
EVENING: Cloudy with a flurry or two, mid teens
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens
AFTERNOON: A blend of clouds and sun, lower 20s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens
AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, cold, mid teens
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s
