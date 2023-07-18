Josh's Forecast: Better air quality is on its way, watch for a spot shower or thunderstorm this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Air quality alerts remain in effect for some south and east of Buffalo until Midnight tonight. The trend is our friend though as far as air quality goes. The smoke will gradually thin out into the afternoon. Expect a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, especially south and east of Buffalo, as a cold front approaches. That front will deliver a bluer sky and drier air with ample sunshine Wednesday. Unsettled weather returns Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Hazy. An isolated shower. Patchy fog. mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Isolated T-Showers. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny . Low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. near 80

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon t-storms. Mid 70s