Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Better air quality is on its way, watch for a spot shower or thunderstorm this afternoon

It will still be on the muggy side with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees. Humidity levels drop tonight.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 05:27:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Air quality alerts remain in effect for some south and east of Buffalo until Midnight tonight. The trend is our friend though as far as air quality goes. The smoke will gradually thin out into the afternoon. Expect a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, especially south and east of Buffalo, as a cold front approaches. That front will deliver a bluer sky and drier air with ample sunshine Wednesday. Unsettled weather returns Thursday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Hazy. An isolated shower. Patchy fog. mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Isolated T-Showers. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny . Low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. near 80

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon t-storms. Mid 70s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App