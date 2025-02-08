Josh's Forecast: Areas of snow tonight, modest accumulations

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF WESTERN NEW YORK THROUGH 10 A.M. SUNDAY
An area of Low pressure makes its approach tonight with steady snow. Secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces will all turn slippery tonight into Sunday morning. Expect a general 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.
The snow should wind down early Sunday morning, but clouds will stick around. Temperatures will be close to 30 for highs.
A brief shot of arctic air comes in on Monday. It will be quiet, mid-week, but chilly. Another storm system arrives by Thursday with snow and a wintry mix, but once again, accumulations will be modest and manageable.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Light snow, a trace to an inch, lower 20s
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, seasonably chilly, near 30
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens
AFTERNOON: A blend of clouds and sun, lower 20s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens
AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, cold, mid teens
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s