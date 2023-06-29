Josh's Forecast: Another day of wildfire smoke means more air quality alerts for Western NY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drier air has returned and sticks around Western NY today, but so does the wildfire smoke from eastern Canada, creating poor air quality. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce their exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or keeping outdoor activities limited. Consider moving physical activities indoors. For everyone else, reduce your exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Temperatures will rebound today with an ample amount of sun. Highs today will flirt with 80 in a few spots. The latest guidance tracking this smoke layer suggests that the smoke will linger today due to the mid-level wind flow patterns remaining out of the northwest. Once the winds shift back into the southwest, which should happen starting on Friday, we should start to see some improvements in air quality, but also a return to more humidity. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible throughout the holiday weekend, but at this point, there are no washouts in the cards.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Pleasant, but a bit hazy at times. Upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, isolated shower/t-storm. lower 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lower 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Near 80.

