Josh's Forecast: An unsettled weekend ahead with showers, wide ranging temperatures, and even a t-storm

Northerly winds near Lake Ontario will keep temperatures in the 40s, while the Southern Tier sees highs well into the 60s
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Waves of wetness will work their way through Western New York this weekend. Soggy and stormy weather is pushing our way as we head into the final weekend of March.

Local weather will be tricky late Saturday as it could be cold enough for some freezing rain north of Buffalo Saturday night through early Sunday. On Sunday, thunderstorms will develop, and some could be severe.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers & t-storms, low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy, 60

