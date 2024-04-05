Josh's Forecast: An unsettled and chilly Friday with more flakes flying, improvements ahead for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Low that just won't go continues to twirl just to our north like a big ol' top. Staying chilly and damp today with more scattered showers of both rain and wet snow. Another coating to an inch or two of new snowfall is possible on our highest hilltops into the western and central Southern Tier. Improvements are in store heading into the weekend with developing sunshine on Sunday. Eclipse Day will be a mild one, but as far as sky conditions are concerned, there are several indications that we will at least have some mid and high level cloud cover at the time of totality. This means decent, but not perfect viewing conditions. Right now it's looking partly sunny with highs near 60. Stay tuned as we fine tune the hour-by-hour cloud cover forecast over the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, chilly, 30

AFTERNOON: Flurries & showers, 40

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers, mid-30s

AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun, mid 40s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partial sun, mild, 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, few scattered showers mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, few showers upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.