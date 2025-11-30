Josh's Forecast: An active wintry pattern for Western New York in the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gradually decrease heading into this evening after gusting to 56 mph earlier on today. As temperatures tumble, roads and sidewalks will freeze quickly. This is especially true for secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. Be mindful of black ice Monday morning.

And right on cue for the start of meteorological winter, the stage is set for an active wintry weather pattern into the new week, that will include the potential for an area-wide accumulating snowfall Tuesday, and some of the coldest air of the season for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Windy, few flakes, turning icy, 30

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.