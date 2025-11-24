Josh's Forecast: Ample sunshine to start the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stage is set for a nice start to the week with an ample amount of sun. Temperatures will toy with 50 degrees.

The next system to watch promises to be not a wintry one, but a wet one, with areas of rain likely by Tuesday. The strong cold front associated with it will bring stiff winds and tumbling temperatures. Localized heavy lake effect snow is not out of the question later Thanksgiving night and into the end of the week. Details are still in question, but we will keep you posted as we get closer.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Showers, lower 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 50

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s