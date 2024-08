Josh's Forecast: Ample sun and summer warmth today, dodging drops for the holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Turning warm and humid Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Hit or miss showers and t-storms arrive Friday overnight into Saturday. Rain chances end west to east toward evening. Look for highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Partly sunny with a stray shower possible later in the day on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Turning sharply cooler on Labor day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Humid. Partly Sunny. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cool Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. mid 60s.