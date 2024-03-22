Josh's Forecast: All of us will shiver today, and some of us will shovel by later tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar and the weather often are not synchronized this time of year in this part of the world. Arguably, this is one of those cases. We all shiver early today with many spots starting out in the teens. Clouds will increase through the morning with flurries starting to fly by midday. Expect the snow to pick up in intensity especially from the Thruway north to the Lake Ontario shoreline later tonight. On average, 3 to 5 inches of shovelworthy snowfall is possible in these areas, including Buffalo. Amounts will drop off dramatically south of Buffalo and into the western and central Southern Tier, thanks to a developing mix of sleet, rain, and even a little freezing rain. Winter Weather Advisories go up at 5 p.m. and last through early Saturday morning. We'll dry out Saturday afternoon, but it stays on the chilly side. Sunday will likely be the brighter of the two weekend days, but still with a chill. Temperatures moderate nicely next week!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.