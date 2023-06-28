Josh's Forecast: Air Quality Alerts through Midnight tonight

AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR ALL OF WNY ON WEDNESDAY TIL MIDNIGHT

Drier air has returned to Western NY, but so has the wildfire smoke from eastern Canada, creating an unhealthy caliber of air quality. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce their exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or keeping outdoor activities short. Consider moving physical activities indoors. For everyone else, reduce your exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors. Temperatures will rebound with drier air staying with us tomorrow. The latest guidance tracking this smoke layer suggests that the smoke will linger on Thursday due to the mid-level wind flow patterns remaining out of the north and northwest. Once the winds shift back into the southwest, which should happen over the holiday weekend, we should start to see some improvements in air quality, but also a return to more humidity. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible throughout the holiday weekend, but at this point, there are no washouts in the cards.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Turning less humid. upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. Gradual Clearing. Low 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Pleasant, but a bit hazy at times. Upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. lower 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mild and mugg. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lower 80s.