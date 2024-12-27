Josh's Forecast: A warm & wet final weekend of 2024 on tap

Winter Weather Advisory for Potter county in Pennsylvania from 10pm Friday through 9am Saturday. A light glaze of ice is possible as precipitation approaches overnight.

It's a sports weekend in WNY as the Bandits are back at the arena on Saturday, a Buffalo trifecta! The Sabres' play Friday evening with decent weather conditions for game time. Temps in the 40s, light winds and dry conditions with only a spotty sprinkle possible as the game comes to an end. Much milder air on Saturday as temperatures rise into the 50s. A few spotty showers are possible into the evening with areas of fog as the milder air spills into WNY. As the Bills take the field Sunday, it'll be a soggy. Wet and warm by winter standards as temperatures soar to levels some 20-25 degrees above the average!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, spotty sprinkle. Upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Mild. Mid 50s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Occasional rain. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Upper 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain shower and snow showers on hills. Upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.