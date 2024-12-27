Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A warm & wet final weekend of 2024 on tap

Temperatures rise into the 50s with rain on the way Sunday
Winter Weather Advisory for Potter county in Pennsylvania from 10pm Friday through 9am Saturday. A light glaze of ice is possible as precipitation approaches overnight.

It's a sports weekend in WNY as the Bandits are back at the arena on Saturday, a Buffalo trifecta! The Sabres' play Friday evening with decent weather conditions for game time. Temps in the 40s, light winds and dry conditions with only a spotty sprinkle possible as the game comes to an end. Much milder air on Saturday as temperatures rise into the 50s. A few spotty showers are possible into the evening with areas of fog as the milder air spills into WNY. As the Bills take the field Sunday, it'll be a soggy. Wet and warm by winter standards as temperatures soar to levels some 20-25 degrees above the average!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, spotty sprinkle. Upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Mild. Mid 50s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Occasional rain. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Upper 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain shower and snow showers on hills. Upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.

