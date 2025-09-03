Josh's Forecast: A warm first day of school for many today with no shortage of sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our Wednesday starts out comfy cool with temperatures into the 50s and a clear sky. For those heading to the bus stop this morning, a light jacket might be a good idea. That jacket, however, can be shed by afternoon with ample sun and a summer like feel returning. Temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees. All good things do come to an end as rain and thunderstorms arrive early Thursday with much cooler air and breezy conditions for the afternoon. Friday brings a return to sunshine but it will be a bit breezy. The weekend features sunshine and temperatures into the 60s. Perfect football weather.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

