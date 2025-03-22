Josh's Forecast: A taste of the wintry tonight with more sunshine for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March Madness, of the meteorological kind, continues across Western NY. A taste of winter will be with us early Sunday with morning low temperatures into the teens in some spots. At least we'll have the chance to enjoy some sunshine before clouds return later at night. The next weather system arrives Sunday evening with a mix of rain and wet snow along with stiff winds. Gusts to 50 mph are possible late Sunday night. It will stay blustery on Monday with a few showers of rain and wet snow. Temperatures much of next week will be at levels fairly typical of March. No 70 degree air though is in sight anytime soon.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly clear, 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, gusty winds. mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, a wet flurry, lower 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a wet flurry, 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 40