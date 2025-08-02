Josh's Forecast: A spectacular summer weekend awaits all of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will be the dominant force to the weekend with cool and comfortable starts to the day and pleasant afternoons. It won't take long for normal summer weather to move back in as temperatures get into the 80s Sunday. The start of next week will be a bit above average with highs in the mid-80s. Dry conditions will continue. The middle of the week will bring a few showers and a thunderstorm chance, otherwise, expect a vastly dry first week of August.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.