Josh's Forecast: A slippery start with wet snow mixed with rain

It will dry out a bit in the afternoon, but it will stay cloudy. Temperatures will top out near 40 degrees for a high
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 07, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow accumulation overnight was between 1-3 inches....just enough to make for a slippery morning drive this morning with poor visibility to boot. The snow will mix with rain and diminish in aerial coverage before coming to an end by midday. Thursday evening through Saturday evening will be dry with increasing temperatures. Highs on Friday near 50 with the mercury continuing to rise on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. You'll also notice the wind turning gusty into the weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s.

