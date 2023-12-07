Josh's Forecast: A slippery start with wet snow mixed with rain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow accumulation overnight was between 1-3 inches....just enough to make for a slippery morning drive this morning with poor visibility to boot. The snow will mix with rain and diminish in aerial coverage before coming to an end by midday. Thursday evening through Saturday evening will be dry with increasing temperatures. Highs on Friday near 50 with the mercury continuing to rise on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. You'll also notice the wind turning gusty into the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s.