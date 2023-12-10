Josh's Forecast: A seasonably chilly start to the week on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and a few flurries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mild air that was with us over most of this weekend is "gone with the wind", so to speak. Busy west-northwesterly winds will blow across Western New York on Monday triggering some minor, nuisance lake effect snow. The ground will be dusted in spots, otherwise expect nothing of an appreciable nature. Temperatures will never leave the middle 30s for highs on Monday, some 25 degrees below the near record highs of Saturday. High pressure will build in from the southwest on Tuesday, which will allow for a freshening southwesterly breeze. Some gusts to 40 mph are possible near Lake Erie. That's the price we'll pay for some sunshine on Tuesday! A reinforcing shot of chill arrives Wednesday with a cold front. It will be enough to warrant a few more lake effect flakes, but once again, nothing of great consequence. Temperatures will again moderate with quiet weather for the end of the week. No big storms in sight, and no big arctic cold outbreaks in sight for the time being!

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. 30.

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, colder, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy, a few flurries, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.