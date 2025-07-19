Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A seasonable Sunday awaits, but so do a few spotty showers

Temperatures will be into the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be ample "dry time", but a few showers will be in the mix, especially in the morning
7 Weather 6pm update, Saturday, July 19, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front early Sunday will be the trigger for a few scattered showers and thundery downpours. That's good news for our lawns and gardens in Western NY, as the month of July has been a dry one. In fact, to date, it's the second driest July since weather records began in the 1800s. After those showers exit, the bulk of the day is "rain-free" with clouds breaking for some sun. It cools down Monday morning with temperatures starting the day in the 50s. Highs Monday will be into the 70s. A big warm-up follows through the week with temperatures again toying with 90 degrees in spots later Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Clouds & sun, muggy, upper 70s

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 60
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

