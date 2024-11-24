Josh's Forecast: A quiet start to the holiday week, multiple "wintry possibilities" to follow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new week starts with more clouds. The next storm system to make its approach promises to bring showers by later Monday evening. Showers exit the area on Tuesday, but it will turn breezy behind the wave of Low pressure and cold front that swings across Western New York. All is quiet for Wednesday. We are still keeping an eye on the Thanksgiving Day holiday time frame, as there are growing signs of a transition to a colder pattern that could include everything from some kind of winter storm that will impact the Northeast and Great Lakes to areas of lake effect snow. Even if the winter storm is a miss to our south, which is a scenario that's looking more and more likely, there will be no escaping the cold air, the caliber of which will easily trigger plumes of lake effect snow off of both lakes Erie and Ontario for the end of the week and into the weekend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, a flurry or sprinkle, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s

THANKSGIVING DAY:

MORNING: Wet snow mixed with rain, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers of rain & wet snow, 40

