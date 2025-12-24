Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A quiet Christmas Day, but turning colder Christmas Night

Wet snow will develop on Friday morning, producing some accumulation into the night, esp. in the S. Tier.
7 Weather 5pm update, Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Saturday morning for Potter and McKean county. Snow and sleet 2" accumulation and .1"-.3" ice possible.

Christmas day will be mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures in the mid-30s. You'll have to hit the slopes for a white Christmas here across most of WNY.

Heads up for travel on Friday, it'll be a messy day with snow, sleet and ice possible.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.

