Josh's Forecast: A quiet Christmas Day, but turning colder Christmas Night

Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Saturday morning for Potter and McKean county. Snow and sleet 2" accumulation and .1"-.3" ice possible.

Christmas day will be mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures in the mid-30s. You'll have to hit the slopes for a white Christmas here across most of WNY.

Heads up for travel on Friday, it'll be a messy day with snow, sleet and ice possible.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.