Josh's Forecast: A prolonged lake effect snowfall is likely Sunday night into the middle of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to shiver, and shovel, Western New York! A protracted period of lake effect snow is likely starting later Sunday and lasting into the middle of next week. Areas that are subjected to the most persistent snow bands will face the possibility of 10 to 20 inches of snow.

WINTER STORM WARNING from 1 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Wednesday Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee Counties from 1 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The greatest snow accumulation will be found across southern Niagara, southwestern Orleans, northern Erie and western Genesee counties.

Expect snowfall rates of 1- 2 inches per hour Sunday night through Monday, and then again Tuesday through Tuesday evening. Also....expect wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero Monday night through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will drop again on Sunday and likely cause a lake response from Sunday into early next as frigid conditions remain entrenched across WNY.

Lake Erie still doesn't have much ice on it, however yesterday the ice coverage shot up from 2% on Wednesday to 13% Thursday from the very cold shot of arctic air. With only a slight bump in temperatures through Saturday, expect rapid ice development from the cold pattern WNY will be in for the second half of January.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Rain/wet snow, much colder, near 20

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Snow, teens.

