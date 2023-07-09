Josh's Forecast: A pleasantly warm and relatively sunny start to the new week awaits Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo managed to dodge most of the raindrops on Sunday. Clouds should stick around this evening with partial clearing developing overnight. Temperatures tonight drop back into the lower and middle 60s. We can expect an ample amount of sunshine both on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Later Tuesday a weak cold front will make its approach triggering a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm by evening. That same front will also knock temperatures back into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Another weak front could trigger a shower or two early Thursday. That will be followed by a return to a fair amount of sun for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

MONDAY

MORNING: Clearing skies. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. A spot t-storm by evening. Lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Brief shower, t-storm. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.

