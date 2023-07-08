Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A nice start to the weekend with ample sunshine and a pleasant brand of warmth

Showers will develop on Sunday, but the day should not be a washout
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 21:18:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds for the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The next system moves through on Sunday with most of the measurable rain occuring BEFORE sunrise with only isolated showers and lots of dry time for the afternoon.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated Showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

