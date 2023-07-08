Josh's Forecast: A nice start to the weekend with ample sunshine and a pleasant brand of warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds for the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The next system moves through on Sunday with most of the measurable rain occuring BEFORE sunrise with only isolated showers and lots of dry time for the afternoon.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated Showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

