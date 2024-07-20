Josh's Forecast: A mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with a continued pleasant brand of warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another nice mid-summer day is in store for all of Western New York on Sunday with temperatures toying with the 80 degree mark once again. There could be stray shower Sunday afternoon/evening but it shouldn't interfere with outdoor plans. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s