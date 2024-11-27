Josh's Forecast: A messy mix of rain and wet snow to kick things off for Thanksgiving Day

Winter Storm WATCH for Northen Erie county from 7am Saturday to late Sunday night for narrow bands of snow producing 7"+ of snow accumulation, especially from South Buffalo, into the southtowns.

Lake Effect Snow WARNING from Friday morning through Monday night for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 1-2 Feet or more of long duration snow is expected

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Potter County, PA from 10pm tonight into 2pm Thanksgiving day for 2"-3" of slushy snow on the hilltops. Travel may turn tricky. Travel with caution, and leave yourself extra time to reach your destination.

All eyes on the lake effect snow starting Friday and continuing through early next week.

Clouds will move in tonight, and a slushy wintry mix will develop after 11on into early Thanksgiving morning with areas of fog before tapering into the afternoon and evening. Lake effect snow will set up across ski country and the southern tier on Friday morning. The band may drift farther north toward south Buffalo and the southtowns on Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to exercise winter weather driving skills. Slow down and give yourself time to reach your destination.

WEDNESDAY

OVERNIGHT: Fog, wintry mix, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.